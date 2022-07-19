CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A key executive in Tepper Sports & Entertainment has resigned from the organization, according to CSL’s Will Kunkel.

Chief Operating Officer Mark Hart resigned Monday.

This resignation comes just a few months after TSE’s CEO, Nick Kelly, stepped away.

Hart’s departure is now the latest on the list of key employees leaving TSE since the new year.

Tom Glick, the former Panthers’ president, additionally stepped aside in February.

Hart’s departure comes after the failed Panthers practice facility and new team HQ in Rock Hill.