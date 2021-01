GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina faltered down the stretch Wednesday night as Temple broke open a tight game in the fourth quarter on the way to a 66-57 American Athletic Conference victory inside Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum.

The Pirates (5-5, 3-2 AAC) have lost their last two league games after beginning the conference season at 3-0. The Owls (3-3, 3-0 AAC) remained unbeaten in AAC play and won their third-straight decision.