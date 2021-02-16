South Central, Farmville Central remain unbeaten in Tuesday night hoops

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. – The East Carolina men's golf team opened its 2021 spring season with a 14th-place finish at the 54-hole Kiawah Invitational that concluded Tuesday afternoon at the Oak Point Golf Club.

The first day of competition included two rounds in which the Pirates posted consecutive rounds of 293 followed by a 306 on Tuesday for a three round total of 28-over-par 892.