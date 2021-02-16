South Central, Farmville Central remain unbeaten in Tuesday night hoops

GREENVILLE (WNCT) – South Central improved to a perfect 12-0 on the season with Tuesday night’s 66-54 win at JH Rose.
Farmville Central also stayed unbeaten Tuesday night. The Jaguars knocked off Beddingfield in Wilson, 88-66.
TUESDAY’S BOYS SCORES
South Central 66, JH Rose 54
Farmville Central 88, Beddingfield 66
DH Conley 61, Eastern Wayne 45
Ayden-Grifton 65, Greene Central 51
Dixon 57, Richlands 46
Rocky Mount 68, Southern Nash 57
Northern Nash 86, Wilson Fike 60
TUESDAY’S GIRLS SCORES
South Central 52, JH Rose 35