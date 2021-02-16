South Central, Farmville Central remain unbeaten in Tuesday night hoops

GREENVILLE (WNCT) – South Central improved to a perfect 12-0 on the season with Tuesday night’s 66-54 win at JH Rose.

Farmville Central also stayed unbeaten Tuesday night. The Jaguars knocked off Beddingfield in Wilson, 88-66.

TUESDAY’S BOYS SCORES

South Central 66, JH Rose 54

Farmville Central 88, Beddingfield 66

DH Conley 61, Eastern Wayne 45

Ayden-Grifton 65, Greene Central 51

Dixon 57, Richlands 46

Rocky Mount 68, Southern Nash 57

Northern Nash 86, Wilson Fike 60

TUESDAY’S GIRLS SCORES

South Central 52, JH Rose 35

