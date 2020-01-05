South Central Girls Defeat Havelock
Winterville, NC (WNCT) – The South Central girl’s basketball team defeated Havelock Saturday afternoon, 58-28. With the win, the Falcons improve to 10-3 on the season as they head into conference play.
Boy’s Basketball Scoreboard:
Northeastern 55, Perquimans 46
Camden County 62, Riverside 80
Pender 67, Wallace-Rose Hill 56
Girl’s Basketball Scoreboard:
South Central 58, Havelock 28
Northeastern 40, Perquimans 27
Camden County 35, Riverside 77
Pender 42, Wallace-Rose Hill 43
Tarboro 81, North Edgecombe 41