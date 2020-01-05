Live Now
South Central Girls Defeat Havelock

9OYS Sports

Winterville, NC (WNCT) – The South Central girl’s basketball team defeated Havelock Saturday afternoon, 58-28. With the win, the Falcons improve to 10-3 on the season as they head into conference play.

Boy’s Basketball Scoreboard:

Northeastern 55, Perquimans 46

Camden County 62, Riverside 80

Pender 67, Wallace-Rose Hill 56

Girl’s Basketball Scoreboard:

South Central 58, Havelock 28

Northeastern 40, Perquimans 27

Camden County 35, Riverside 77

Pender 42, Wallace-Rose Hill 43

Tarboro 81, North Edgecombe 41

