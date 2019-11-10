Live Now
South Central Moves on to Third Round of 4A State Soccer Tournament

Sports
9OYS Sports

1A State Tournament:

#13 Rosewood 3, #4 Southside 2

#5 Manteo 4, #12 Reasearch Triangle 0

#11 Camden County 2, #6 Hobbton 0

2A State Tournament:

#1 Ledford Senior 2, #17 Croatan 1

#5 Dixon 4, #21 Spring Creek 1

#13 Currituck County 1, Wallace-Rose Hill 4

#3 First Flight 1, #14 James Kenan 0

#27 East Duplin 1, #22 NC School of Science and Math 3

3A State Tournament:

#1 Jacksonville 4, #16 Triton 0

#8 Southern Lee 2, #24 D.H. Conley 3

#4 Clayton 3, #20 White Oak 0

4A State Tournament:

#5 South Central 2, #21 Ashley 0

