South Central remains undefeated with win over Eastern Wayne

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Big Game

More The Big Game

Greenville, NC (WNCT) – The South Central Falcons won a state title in 2019 and are contenders again in 2021. The Falcons are a perfect 8-0 after their 71-40 win over Eastern Wayne on Thursday night.

Moses Tufts lead the Falcons with 14 points and Jamir Wright added 13 for South Central.

Boys Basketball Scores:

South Central 71, Eastern Wayne 40

East Carteret 84, SW Onslow 37

New Bern 47, CB Aycock 38

White Oak 67, Swansboro 53

North Lenoir 63, Spring Creek 47

Riverside 74, Tarboro 61

Girl’s Basketball Scores:

South Central 63, Eastern Wayne 15

Pungo Christian 45, Lawrence Academy 14

CB Aycock 62, New Bern 56

First Flight 46, John A Holmes 40

North Lenoir 55, Spring Creek 9

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV