South Central remains undefeated with win over Eastern Wayne
Greenville, NC (WNCT) – The South Central Falcons won a state title in 2019 and are contenders again in 2021. The Falcons are a perfect 8-0 after their 71-40 win over Eastern Wayne on Thursday night.
Moses Tufts lead the Falcons with 14 points and Jamir Wright added 13 for South Central.
Boys Basketball Scores:
South Central 71, Eastern Wayne 40
East Carteret 84, SW Onslow 37
New Bern 47, CB Aycock 38
White Oak 67, Swansboro 53
North Lenoir 63, Spring Creek 47
Riverside 74, Tarboro 61
Girl’s Basketball Scores:
South Central 63, Eastern Wayne 15
Pungo Christian 45, Lawrence Academy 14
CB Aycock 62, New Bern 56
First Flight 46, John A Holmes 40
North Lenoir 55, Spring Creek 9