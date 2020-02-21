Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts

South Central to forfeit 10 wins in basketball

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Chris Cherry South Central_1554760027965.jpg.jpg

WINTERVILLE (WNCT)  — South Central will have to forfeit ten wins from this season’s basketball schedule.

Head basketball coach Chris Cherry told 9 on your side Sports via a text message that the school’s principal would be making an official announcement soon. Cherry could not comment on advice of legal counsel.

The games in question are reportedly wins over First Flight, Bertie, Rocky Mount, Aycock, Southeast Guilford, Northeast Guilford, Eastern Wayne, Havelock, Southern Wayne, and New Bern. Those wins came between December 3rd and January 10th. Those forfeits include four games from the Eastern Carolina 3A/4A conference.

HighSchoolOT.com first reported the story on Thursday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV