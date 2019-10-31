It’s ‘All in the Family’ for South Central Volleyball

Greenville, NC (WNCT) – The South Central Falcons Volleyball team finished their regular season undefeated, won their conference tournament and are now onto the third round of the 4A NCHSAA State Tournament.

This season the Falcons have embodied the meaning of family. The Falcons are more than just a family figuratively. The team is led by a pair of sisters, head coach Kayla Ruffin is the older sister of junior outside hitter Ali Ruffin.

The pair grew up playing volleyball together in the yard and those hours together have helped lead the Falcons to a perfect 20-0 season. Ali Ruffin leads the team in kills and also fills in for the setter when needed.

The Falcons have never won a state championship and are hoping their family mindset will be the difference. The Falcons host Broughton High School Thursday Night.