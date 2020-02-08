South Central wins big against New Bern for Friday night hoops

GREENVILLE (WNCT) – South Central moves to 10-0 in the Eastern Carolina 3A/4A Conference with a 62-35 win over New Bern Friday night.
Freshman guard Jamir Wright was hot from the perimeter Friday night, knocking down six three’s. He led the Falcons with 18 points.
Here are the night’s other scores:
BOYS SCORES
C.B. Aycock 42, D.H. Conley 34
J.H. Rose 89, Eastern Wayne 86
Washington 73, South Lenoir 58
North Lenoir 75, Ayden-Grifton 66
Pender 75, Dixon 60
Greene Central 72, West Craven 52
West Carteret 75, White Oak 35
Jacksonville 59, Swansboro 46
Croatan 51, Richlands 41
Lejeune 80, Trask 59
GIRLS SCORES
D.H. Conley 49, C.B. Aycock 22
J.H. Rose 50, Eastern Wayne 26
Jacksonville 72, Swansboro 36
White Oak 61, West Carteret 40
Southwest Onslow 70, East Carteret 19
Dixon 43, Pender 37
Trask 63, Lejeune 22
West Craven 47, Greene Central 38
North Lenoir 76, Ayden-Grifton 50
Croatan 52, Richlands 35
South Central 52, New Bern 43