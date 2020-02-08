South Central wins big against New Bern for Friday night hoops

GREENVILLE (WNCT) – South Central moves to 10-0 in the Eastern Carolina 3A/4A Conference with a 62-35 win over New Bern Friday night.

Freshman guard Jamir Wright was hot from the perimeter Friday night, knocking down six three’s. He led the Falcons with 18 points.

Here are the night’s other scores:

BOYS SCORES

C.B. Aycock 42, D.H. Conley 34

J.H. Rose 89, Eastern Wayne 86

Washington 73, South Lenoir 58

North Lenoir 75, Ayden-Grifton 66

Pender 75, Dixon 60

Greene Central 72, West Craven 52

West Carteret 75, White Oak 35

Jacksonville 59, Swansboro 46

Croatan 51, Richlands 41

Lejeune 80, Trask 59

GIRLS SCORES

D.H. Conley 49, C.B. Aycock 22

J.H. Rose 50, Eastern Wayne 26

Jacksonville 72, Swansboro 36

White Oak 61, West Carteret 40

Southwest Onslow 70, East Carteret 19

Dixon 43, Pender 37

Trask 63, Lejeune 22

West Craven 47, Greene Central 38

North Lenoir 76, Ayden-Grifton 50

Croatan 52, Richlands 35

South Central 52, New Bern 43