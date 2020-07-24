Sportworks Ministry Holds 2020 Keith LeClair Golf Classic

Greenville, NC (WNCT) – The Ironwood Golf and Country Club in Greenville on Thursday held the 13th annual Keith LeClair Golf Classic.

The Classic is held each year to honor former East Carolina baseball coach Keith LeClair and raise funds for Sportworks Ministry. Sportworks Ministry is an organization that Chuck Young owns and operates to give spiritual guidance to coaches and athletes of East Carolina.

The event participants included current and former East Carolina baseball players and supporters of the ministry and ECU baseball.