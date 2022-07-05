GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Little League Softball World Series will open play on Aug. 9 at Stallings Stadium and Elm Street Park.



This year the international teams will be in town, and the tournament has been expanded to 12 teams with two new U.S. regions and the North Carolina state champions.



The locals will get a chance to shine on the big stage next month. Pitt County won the North Carolina State Championship and will open play in the Little League Softball World Series on Tuesday, Aug. 9, at 4 p.m. against the West Regional champion.



Pitt County is taking the first part of this week off as a team and will reconvene on Thursday night for practice.