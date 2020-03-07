State closes out regular season with 84-64 win over Wake Forest

GREENVILLE, N.C. – No. 22 East Carolina’s offense pounded out a season-high 17 hits and scored a season best 14 runs in 14-4 win over Charlotte Friday afternoon at Robert & Mariam Hayes Stadium. With the win the Pirates improve to 10-3, while the 49ers fall to 8-6.

The Pirates wasted little time in getting on the board scoring a pair of runs in the second inning for an early 2-0 lead. Seth Caddell got things going when he laced his second career triple to straight-away center field to begin the frame. After a pair of strikeouts, Connor Norby and Skylar Brooks drew consecutive walks before Ryder Giles poked a two-strike offering to right field pushing across Caddell and Norby.