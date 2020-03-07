Live Now
State closes out regular season with 84-64 win over Wake Forest

North Carolina State’s D.J. Funderburk (0) keeps the ball from Wake Forest’s Sharone Wright Jr. (2) and Ismael Massoud (25) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, March 6, 2020. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – DJ Funderburk scored 19 points to help North Carolina State beat Wake Forest 84-64. Braxton Beverly scored all 16 of his points for the Wolfpack as part of a 24-4 run in the first half. He made all six of his field goal attempts, including four 3-pointers, during the spurt. Markell Johnson had 13 points and 10 assists for N.C. State. The Wolfpack shot 62% from the field in the first half en route to a 44-31 lead at halftime. Brandon Childress scored 19 points and Olivier Sarr had 14 points to lead Wake Forest.

