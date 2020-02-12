Live Now
State gets big ACC road win at Syracuse, 79-74

Sports
North Carolina State’s Markell Johnson (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Barclays Classic Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) – Devon Daniels scored 23 points, including seven straight in the second half, C.J. Bryce added 19 and North Carolina State defeated shorthanded Syracuse 79-74. Syracuse played all but three minutes without leading scorer Elijah Hughes, who suffered a lower body injury during pre-game warmups. He went out with 17:27 remaining in the first half and did not return. Freshman Joe Girard scored a career-high 30 points for Syracuse. Quincy Guerrier also registered a career-best 16 points and his second double-double with 10 rebounds.

