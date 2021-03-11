State of Sports: Athletes, coaches, fans work together as teams adapt to changes

Editor’s note: It’s been a year since the coronavirus pandemic changed things in Eastern North Carolina, around the United States and the world. 9OYS is devoting a series of stories, videos and podcasts where we get a perspective on those different parts of life in ENC and how things have changed.

*****

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It has been a year since the coronavirus put sports on hold, forcing massive changes for games, teams, organizations and fans.

It really was an unprecedented time. It was hard to get your mind around it. Jon Gilbert, East Carolina University athletic director

Sports can be a vital part of a kid’s childhood. It teaches lifelong lessons of how to overcome challenges and how to work together as a team. During the pandemic, the simple pleasure of playing, coaching, even watching sports has changed.

March 11, 2020 — The day the sports world went dark.

It just didn’t seem real. Brian Weingartz, Greenville Little League commissioner

Each person has a different story to tell but each one shares the same feeling of disbelief.

“When we had our first shutdown, the parents and the players … everybody was kind of in disbelief,” said Weingartz.

There were no sports to watch, no sports to play, just memories and an uncertain future.

“We knew we were going to play, but the uncertainty of ‘is this actually going to happen’ was hard. That was hard to manage,” said Nate Conner, D.H. Conley football coach.

That is when a new concern surfaced: the mental health of people connected to the world of sports.

“From an emotional standpoint, a mental health standpoint, this past year has been really difficult on our student-athletes, coaches, and our staff,” Gilbert said.

Their common question — ‘What do we do now?’

“I think that’s a big concern with all this. Sports are such an important outlet and not to have the opportunity to see these guys every day in the fall was different for us,” said Conner.

“Our kids really struggled emotionally between about the first part of April and into May,” Weingartz said.

Part 1: The State of Farming: Beaufort County farmer shares his personal experience with COVID-19, navigating around pandemic

Part 2: State of the Economy: Leaders work together to survive the pandemic

Despite the challenges throughout the past year, people have bonded together and worked through new obstacles. Coaches are learning how to adapt and lead through the most challenging of times.

“We have actually learned a better way of doing some things. You know, we did our tryouts differently,” said Weingartz. “It worked out so good that we may be doing that next year as well.”

“We had to make sure we represented on the forefront the right example for these guys and did that every week. Our guys followed that and we are really proud,” Conner said.

Empty stands inside East Carolina’s Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. (WNCT Photo)

And there is a new sense of accomplishment, tied to wins over a different opponent — COVID-19.

“I am proud of our student-athletes and how they have responded. We still have some road to travel until the end of this semester and we are going to continue to have positives,” Gilbert said. “We are going to continue to deal with the effects of the pandemic, but I do see the light at the end of the tunnel.”

The pandemic has taught us many things, but the most important one is that together we can do anything!

COVID-19 is still an altering factor for many coaches, athletes and fans. But, as the world keeps navigating through the pandemic, we are learning how to cope with the change and grow stronger together, as a team.