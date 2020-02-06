State snaps 3 game ACC skid with 83-72 win at Miami

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – MARCH 14: Markell Johnson #11 of the North Carolina State Wolfpack reacts against the Virginia Cavaliers during their game in the quarterfinal round of the 2019 Men’s ACC Basketball Tournament at Spectrum Center on March 14, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) – C.J. Bryce scored 22 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead N.C. State to an 83-72 victory over Miami. Markell Johnson finished with 19 points and 12 assists for N.C. State, which snapped a three-game losing streak, built an 18-point lead early in the second half before Miami rallied with a 16-2 run and twice trimmed its deficit to three points. Harlond Beverly scored 20 points and Dejan Vasiljevic finished with 18 points each for Miami.

