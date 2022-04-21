GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Sports can make and break a relationship. There’s research that supports that, too.

It’s one thing to be devoted to your significant other, but some of us are equally, or even more, devoted to another love: our favorite sports teams. Dating Dealbreakers released a new survey releasing that over half of Americans would rather date someone who doesn’t care about sports than date a fan of a rival team.

Most Americans won’t let their favorite sports team get in the way of love, with almost 93% of people saying they could date a fan of their rival sports team. Of that percentage, almost half say that even though they would do it, they would rather not.

Broken down, 41% of women and 45% of men say they would prefer not to date a fan of a rival sports team.

(OnlineBetting.com graphic)

More information from the study found:

1 in 4 admit to pretending to like a sport to please a partner

41% of women, 45% of men would prefer to not date a fan of a rival team

Nearly 1 in 3 say it is more important to be fans of the same team than to share the same religious beliefs

43% have researched a date or partner’s favorite sport or team

Click here to read more and to see more results from the survey.