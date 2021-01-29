Styles scores 17 in return to court as Kinston edges Washington, 51-47

KINSTON (WNCT) – UNC commit Dontrez Styles scored 17 points in his first game back from a concussion as Kinston edged Washington, 51-47.

Jeremy Dixon led all scorers with 23 points.

Styles suffered a concussion when he fell awkwardly on a alley-oop dunk attempt three weeks ago.

Friday Night Scoreboard

BOYS

Kinston 51, Washington 47

North Lenoir 60, Greene Central 56

Jacksonville 56, West Carteret 46

Princeton 83, Union 31

Rosewood 54, Hobbton 52

Neuse Charter 50, North Duplin 37

White Oak 56, Havelock 54

John A. Holmes 76, Manteo 56

Farmville Central 67, North Pitt 56

JH Rose 60, New Bern 58 (OT)

Southside 56, Northside-Pinetown 52

GIRLS

Farmville Central 90, North Pitt 49

Clinton 33, Wallace Rose-Hill 24

Swansboro 51, NS Jacksonville 33

White Oak 50, Havelock 41

John A. Holmes 39, Manteo 35

New Bern 56, J.H. Rose 60

Parrott 45, Cary 40

First Flight 57, Cape Hatteras 24

Franklinton 54, Hunt 40

