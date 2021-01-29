Styles scores 17 in return to court as Kinston edges Washington, 51-47
KINSTON (WNCT) – UNC commit Dontrez Styles scored 17 points in his first game back from a concussion as Kinston edged Washington, 51-47.
Jeremy Dixon led all scorers with 23 points.
Styles suffered a concussion when he fell awkwardly on a alley-oop dunk attempt three weeks ago.
Friday Night Scoreboard
BOYS
Kinston 51, Washington 47
North Lenoir 60, Greene Central 56
Jacksonville 56, West Carteret 46
Princeton 83, Union 31
Rosewood 54, Hobbton 52
Neuse Charter 50, North Duplin 37
White Oak 56, Havelock 54
John A. Holmes 76, Manteo 56
Farmville Central 67, North Pitt 56
JH Rose 60, New Bern 58 (OT)
Southside 56, Northside-Pinetown 52
GIRLS
Farmville Central 90, North Pitt 49
Clinton 33, Wallace Rose-Hill 24
Swansboro 51, NS Jacksonville 33
White Oak 50, Havelock 41
John A. Holmes 39, Manteo 35
New Bern 56, J.H. Rose 60
Parrott 45, Cary 40
First Flight 57, Cape Hatteras 24
Franklinton 54, Hunt 40