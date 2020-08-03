Svechnikov scores ‘Canes 1st ever postseason hat trick in 4-1 win over Rangers

TORONTO – Led by Andrei Svechnikov‘s first career hat trick and first hat trick in franchise postseason history, the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the New York Rangers, 4-1, in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers.

Sebastian Aho recorded an assist on each of Svechnikov’s three goals, and Petr Mrazek made 23 saves, as the Canes recorded their 69th postseason victory in franchise history to move within a win of advancing to the First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Canes head coach Rod Brind’Amour said he knew Andrei Svechnikov was special the first time he met him.

“He’s genuine, and he’s a great person,” Brind’Amour said. “He’s a special kid, and he’s just getting better and better. We’re really fortunate to have him.”