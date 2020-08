Greenville, NC (WNCT) – The Greenville Little League BIG Series games came to a close Thursday night. The Tar Heel 9-11’s defeated North State 7-0 to win the series 2-1 over North State.

Parker Simo shined on the mound for Tar Heel. Simo pitched 4.2 innings, striking out 10 and allowing just 3 hits. Landon Scott went 2-4 with an RBI at the plate for Tar Heel.