Tar Heel 12’s Complete Sweep; Tar Heel 11’s Take 2-1 Advantage in BIG Series for Greenville Little League

Greenville, NC (WNCT) – The Tar Heel 12’s only giving up one earned run in Wednesday night’s 13-3 win over North State. The Tar Heel 12’s complete the 3-0 sweep over North State to claim the 2020 BIG Series title.

Jimmy Martin led the way for Tar Heel batting 2-4 with 4 RBIs.

The Tar Heel 11’s took a 2-1 series lead over the North State after their 13-2 win Wednesday night. Game four between the 11’s is set for Thursday night at 5:30 p.m.

Landon Scott led things for the Tar Heel 11’s batting 2-3 with 3 RBIs and 2 runs.