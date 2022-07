WILSON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greenville Tar Heel 8-10 year-old all-star baseball team completed play in the 2022 Tournament of State Champions with an 8-2 victory over Northwood Little League out of South Carolina on Wednesday.

Tar Heel beat Wilson 11-0 on Tuesday to advance to the final, held at Southern Bank Stadium in Wilson. A six-run fifth inning broke a 2-2 tie and sent Tar Heel on its way to the victory.