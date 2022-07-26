WILSON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Tar Heel 8-10 year-old Little League baseball team has advanced to the finals of the Tournament of State Champions tournament held in Wilson.

Tar Heel beat Wilson 11-0 to advance to the final, slated for 11 a.m. on Wednesday against Taylors, S.C. at Southern Bank Stadium in Wilson.

Here’s how you can follow the team:

Live scoring/live streaming – https://gc.com/teammanager/team/3fb11b60-8b44-4fcd-ae90-3a77c400b332

Official Facebook page – https://www.facebook.com/TOSCWilsonNC