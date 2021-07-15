Tar Heel 8-10 year-olds win state title in Wilson

Sports

Tar Heel 8-10s baseball team (Contributed photo)

WILSON, N.C. (WNCT) — The postseason success for Greenville’s Little League teams continued on Wednesday.

The 8-10 year-old Tar Heel Little League team won the state championship by beating Myers Park Trinity, 12-3, at Southern Bank Stadium in Wilson. Since there is no regional play for this age group, this is as far as the team will go this season.

On Tuesday, the Tar Heel 10-12 Little League Team advanced to the state finals after rallying for three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to beat Myers Park Trinity, 11-10. The North State 9-11 year-olds won their state title with two wins over Myers Park Trinity on Tuesday.

Members of the Tar Heel 8-10 year-old team include:

  • Tilghman Dody      
  • Easton Meadows       
  • Mason Knox         
  • Bryson Nelson       
  • Finnegan Boyd            
  • Grady Conway      
  • Conner Senatore          
  • Jacob Zambardino           
  • Cannon Warren             
  • Brayden Winfield            
  • Gunnor Purvis         
  • Heath Nisbet                  
  • Kaleb Pitt    
  • Manager – Doug Warren
  • Assistant Coach – Raymie Styons
  • Assistant Coach – Mike Vaughn

