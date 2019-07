Amad Abulatifa’s 4th inning home run was the difference as Tar Heel edged North State, 3-2 to advance to the championship finals of the North Carolina 9-11 State Championship at Elm Street Park.

Tar Heel will meet undefeated Meyers Park Trinity on Monday at 11am. Meyers Park has a loss to give in the double elimination format.

Joyner Haddock picked up the win for Tar Heel. He gave up just four hits in five shutout innings, striking out six.

North State outhit Tar Heel in the game, 4-3.