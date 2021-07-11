Tar Heel into winners’ bracket final of NC Little League state tourney

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville’s 10-12 year-old Little League Baseball team is one win away from reaching the finals of the NC Little League State Tournament.

Tar Heel opened the tournament with an 11-1 win over Henderson County on Saturday. The team followed that up with a 1-0 win over Wilson City on Sunday.

Tar Heel will be off Monday and will face Lake Norman Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the winners’ bracket final. The winner of the game advances to Thursday’s 7 p.m. title game. Tar Heel will have two chances to win one game to take the state title and advance to the Southeast Regional in Warner Robbins, Ga., scheduled for Aug. 6-11.

The winner of the Southeast Regional advances to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa.

If Tar Heel loses Tuesday’s game, it drops into the losers bracket and will play on Wednesday.