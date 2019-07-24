Greenville, NC (WNCT) – The 8-10 Tar Heel Little League are the 2019 Tournament of State Champions Champions.
Tar Heel LL were the representatives of North Carolina after they won the state tournament earlier this month. Eight states were represented in the tournament.
Today North Carolina were taking on Virginia in the finals of the single-elimination tournament and come away with the win 12-2 in 5 innings.
Tar Heel LL 8-10 wins Tournament of State Champions
Greenville, NC (WNCT) – The 8-10 Tar Heel Little League are the 2019 Tournament of State Champions Champions.