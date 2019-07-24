Tar Heel LL 8-10 wins Tournament of State Champions

GREENVILLE, N.C. – For the eighth consecutive year, the ECU women’s tennis team earned the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) All-Academic Team award while six individuals were named ITA Scholar-Athletes.

"I am very proud of our team's commitment to academic excellence this past year,” said head coach Tom Morris. “We had a great year on the court as well as in the classroom and in our community service efforts. This award is a great tribute to all of their hard work and dedication."