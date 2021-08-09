Tar Heel manager on team’s COVID elimination: ‘It’s the toughest thing I’ve ever, ever been through’

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s still a gut-wrenching story.

Greenville’s Tar Heel Little League team is back home after officials from the Southeast Regional tournament told them at least one person had tested positive for COVID-19. Despite pleas from Manager Cory Scott to have the player in question re-tested, officials instead told the team they had to leave the event, which was played in Warner Robbins, Ga.

COVID-19 case on Tar Heel team ends Little League season at Southeast Regional

Tar Heel had beaten the team from West Virginia, 4-3, in Friday’s opening game of the regional. Tar Heel was scheduled to play the team out of Florida on Saturday when they got the news. Despite tests after on the person in question that officials said had COVID-19 coming back negative, the officials said their decision was final.

