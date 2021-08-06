Tar Heel opens Little League Southeast Regional with win over West Virginia

WARNER ROBBINS, Ga. (WNCT) — Despite a sixth-inning scare of sorts, the Tar Heel Little League team was able to open the Southeast Regional with a 4-3 win Friday morning over West Virginia that kicked off play in the tournament.

Tar Heel, which has not lost a game in the postseason, will next play Saturday at 4 p.m. against Martin County North Little League out of Palm City, Fla. The Florida team beat the team out of Virginia, Warwick Little League out of Newport News, Va., 4-0.

The double-elimination tournament continues through Aug. 11, when the winner of that game advances to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Penn.

Below is a game report

West Virginia-Jefferson County got things started in the first inning when Serf Guerra hit a solo homer. Tar Heel settled down after that and eventually took the lead in the second inning.

Aiden Coats walked and advanced to third one out later on a single by Landon Brown. Coats scored on a wild pitch that advanced Brown to third. He scored when Matthew Tyndall grounded out to first, giving Tar Heel a 2-1 lead.

In the third, Tyce Thompson singled, moved to second when Parker Simo walked and scored when Luke Tyndall singled to extend Tar Heel’s lead to 3-1. Tar Heel expanded its lead to 4-1 in the fourth when Knittle, who earlier singled, scored on a single by Simo.

Five pitchers kept West Virginia at bay after the team scored two runs in the top of the sixth. Coats, Chase Davis, Webb Evans, Luke Tyndall and Simo combined to give up six hits and strike out six with eight walks.

Knittle went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead North Carolina-Greenville LL in hits. North Carolina-Greenville LL didn’t commit a single error in the field. Thompson had the most chances in the field with eight.

Liam Sager was on the hill for West Virginia-Jefferson County LL. The hurler surrendered three runs on three hits over two and a third innings, striking out three. Mason Lowery, Hunter Heffner, and Teagan Moulton each contributed in relief for West Virginia-Jefferson County LL.

