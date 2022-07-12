GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Greenville Little League’s 9-11-year-old Tar Heel team won the 2022 N.C 9-11-year old state baseball tournament after defeating South Durham Little League 5-2 at Keith Stadium in Charlotte.

Tar Heel went undefeated in the tournament with wins over New Market Little League and South Durham Little League.

This is Tar Heel’s fourth 9-11-year-old state championship and the league’s third since 2017. Greenville’s North State and Tar Heel leagues have now won a combined seven of the 17 N.C. 9-11-year-old state championships.

Members of the team include Finnegan Boyd, Eli McNeill, Grady Conway, Heath Nisbet, Hayden Lovett, Brady Walker, Mason Knox, Jake Zambardino, Bryson Nelson, Gunnor Purvis, Tucker Blodgett, Jackson Helms, Kaleb Pitt, Manager Todd Boyd, Assistant Coach Rusty Conway, and Assistant Coach Mike Pitt.

Tar Heel will advance to the 9-11-year-old Tournament of State Champions starting July 29 at Southern Bank Stadium in Wilson. Tar Heel will compete against state champion teams from the Little League Southeast Region states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia for the title of “TOSC champion.”

The Tournament of State Champions is a “special games” tournament per Little League rules that are approved by Little League International. There is no World Series for this age division. The Tournament of State Champions allows state champion teams from the Southeast to compete at the “region level.”