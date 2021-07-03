Tar Heel wins District 4 Little League title, advances to state tournament

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — There was little doubt which team was the best during play at the District 4 Little League 10-12 Year-Olds Baseball Tournament.

Tar Heel cruised to the overall title behind a 13-hit performance on offense and a combined one-hitter by three pitchers in a 16-1 victory Saturday over Rocky Mount at Elm Street Park. Tar Heel next goes to Myers Park in Charlotte for the state tournament, which starts July 10.

SATURDAY’S BOX SCORE

Tar Heel pitchers Tyce Thompson (2IP, 1H, 1ER, 2K), Aiden Coats (1IP, 1K) and Chase Davis (1IP) combined to limit Rocky Mount to one hit, a double by Vincent Wilson in the first inning. That led to a run scored on a sacrifice fly by Jaelyn McLean.

Tar Heel scored all the runs it would need in a three-run top of the first inning. The team scored three more in the second before exploding for six in the third and four in the fourth to break out the 10-run mercy rule.

Tar Heel had five extra-base hits, a homer and double by Landon Scott (2-for-4, run, 4 RBI) and doubles each by Parker Simo (3-for-4, run, 4 RBI), Tyce Thompson (1-for-2, 2 runs, 2 RBI) and Rooke Knittle (3-for-4, 3 runs, 4 RBI). The four batters finished with nine of the team’s 13 hits and all 14 of the team’s RBIs.