Tar Heels open 67th ACC Tournament against Virginia Tech

GREENSBORO (WNCT) – North Carolina can put a season of disappointment behind them. All it will take is five wins in five days at the ACC Tournament.
“It’s a steep hill but we’re still going to try to climb it,” UNC coach Roy Williams told the media after practice at the Greensboro Coliseum Monday.
14th seed North Carolina opens play in the tournament against 11th seed Virginia Tech on Tuesday at 7:00 pm. Wake Forest and Pittsburgh open the tournament with a 4:30 pm game on Tuesday afternoon.
There are only two games on the opening day of the tournament because Georgia Tech is ineligible for the postseason.