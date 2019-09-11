Tarboro continues run at top spot in Touchdown Friday Top 9

Closings
GREENVILLE (WNCT) – Tarboro raced past Northern Nash last week, 52-6 to run its record to 3-0 and hold on to the top spot in the weekly Touchdown Friday Top 9.

Two teams made their debut this week. SW Edgecombe is in at number five, while Northside-Pinetown came in at number eight.

Here is the week four edition of the poll.

TOUCHDOWN FRIDAY TOP 9

  1. TARBORO 3-0
  2. JACKSONVILLE 2-0
  3. WALLACE-ROSE HILL 3-0
  4. NEW BERN 2-0
  5. SW EDGECOMBE 2-0
  6. AYDEN-GRIFTON 2-0
  7. EDENTON 2-0
  8. NORTHSIDE-PINETOWN 3-0
  9. JH ROSE 2-1

