Tarboro continues run at top spot in Touchdown Friday Top 9

GREENVILLE (WNCT) – Tarboro raced past Northern Nash last week, 52-6 to run its record to 3-0 and hold on to the top spot in the weekly Touchdown Friday Top 9.
Two teams made their debut this week. SW Edgecombe is in at number five, while Northside-Pinetown came in at number eight.
Here is the week four edition of the poll.
TOUCHDOWN FRIDAY TOP 9
- TARBORO 3-0
- JACKSONVILLE 2-0
- WALLACE-ROSE HILL 3-0
- NEW BERN 2-0
- SW EDGECOMBE 2-0
- AYDEN-GRIFTON 2-0
- EDENTON 2-0
- NORTHSIDE-PINETOWN 3-0
- JH ROSE 2-1