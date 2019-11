GREENVILLE, N.C. – In front of a record crowd, the ECU women’s basketball team mounted a frantic comeback, but came up short against Middle Tennessee 68-66 on Wednesday afternoon inside Minges Coliseum.

Lashonda Monk led the Pirates with 20 points and six steals. Raven Johnson recorded her first double-double of the season, scoring 16 points and hauling in 13 rebounds. Taniyah Thompson and Necole Hope were also in double-figures for ECU, scoring 11 points apiece.