Tarboro Football Eager to Get Back to Practice

Tarboro, NC (WNCT) – The NCHSAA has announced that team activities can continue on June 15th barring new social distancing rules. Coaches are excited to get back to practicing for the first time since early March when all activities were shut down due to COVID-19.

Offseason practice can’t come soon enough for Tarboro football coach Jeff Craddock who is coming off of a state title game appearance. “I’m just ready to coach some football,” Craddock said when asked about having a shortened offseason.

The Vikings are expecting to have another successful season under Coach Craddock and their first game is currently scheduled for August 21st at Rocky Mount.