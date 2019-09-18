Tarboro rolls on at number 1 heading into Week 5
Tarboro continues its season long run as the top ranked team in the WNCT-TV Touchdown Friday Top 9 weekly rankings.
The Vikings have outscored the opposition 152-6 so far this season. Tarboro faces 4th ranked SW Edgecombe this week in the annual ‘Function at the Junction’ rivalry game. That game will be featured this week as the ‘Game of the Week’ for Touchdown Friday.
Touchdown Friday Top 9-Week Five
- TARBORO 4-0
- JACKSONVILLE 3-0
- NEW BERN 3-0
- SW EDGECOMBE 3-0
- AYDEN-GRIFTON 3-0
- EDENTON 3-0
- NORTH LENOIR 4-0
- SWANSBORO 4-0
- HAVELOCK 2-1