Tarboro wins Touchdown Friday Top 9 title with season long run at #1

GREENVILLE (WNCT) – Tarboro opened the season at number one in the very first Touchdown Friday Top 9 this year and the Vikings never gave up the top spot.

Tarboro raced to a perfect 11-0 record this season and was never really threatened in a game this season.

TOUCHDOWN FRIDAY TOP 9

  1. TARBORO 11-0
  2. EDENTON 10-0
  3. HAVELOCK 9-1
  4. SW EDGECOMBE 10-1
  5. DH CONLEY 8-3
  6. NEW BERN (9-2)
  7. AYDEN-GRIFTON (8-2)
  8. SW ONSLOW (9-2)
  9. CROATAN (9-2)
  10. WEST CRAVEN (8-3)

