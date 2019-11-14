Tarboro wins Touchdown Friday Top 9 title with season long run at #1
GREENVILLE (WNCT) – Tarboro opened the season at number one in the very first Touchdown Friday Top 9 this year and the Vikings never gave up the top spot.
Tarboro raced to a perfect 11-0 record this season and was never really threatened in a game this season.
TOUCHDOWN FRIDAY TOP 9
- TARBORO 11-0
- EDENTON 10-0
- HAVELOCK 9-1
- SW EDGECOMBE 10-1
- DH CONLEY 8-3
- NEW BERN (9-2)
- AYDEN-GRIFTON (8-2)
- SW ONSLOW (9-2)
- CROATAN (9-2)
- WEST CRAVEN (8-3)