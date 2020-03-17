Live Now
Teddy Bridgewater apparently headed to Carolina to replace Cam Newton

Sports

by: Associated Press

CHARLOTTE (WNCT) – Teddy Bridgewater is getting his shot to be a starting NFL quarterback again.

The former New Orleans Saints signal-caller reached an agreement with the NFC South-rival Carolina Panthers on Tuesday, according to multiple reports. The contract is expected to be for three years and $60 million, according to multiple reports.

The move follows the Panthers’ announcement earlier Tuesday that they would allow incumbent starter Cam Newton to seek a trade. Newton pushed back against the team, saying on Instagram that the team had tried to “manipulate the narrative” and contending that he had “never asked” to be moved.

Bridgewater, 27, is poised to return to a starting role for the first time since he led the Minnesota Vikings in the 2015 season. In August 2016, he suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament and suffered other structural damage in a non-contact knee injury. He missed the entirety of the season and played in only one game in 2017.

Bridgewater rebooted his career as a backup to Drew Brees in New Orleans. He stepped in as a starter to lead the Saints to a 5-0 mark when Brees was sidelined by a thumb injury.

In Carolina, he will be reunited with former Saints assistant Joe Brady, who now serves as the Panthers’ offensive coordinator.

Bridgewater’s departure from the Saints was expected, as New Orleans re-signed Brees and placed a first-round on Taysom Hill.

