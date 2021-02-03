Terquavion Smith drops 50 as Jags remain undefeated
GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) – The Farmville Central basketball team stayed undefeated after a 86-78 win over Trinity Academy. Senior guard Terquavion Smith scored 50 in the victory.
Boy’s Basketball Scores:
Farmville Central 86, Trinity Academy 78
Washington 65, Ayden-Grifton 55
Kinston 82, Greene Central 46
Hertford County 70, Pasquotank County 39
Princeton 86, Union 28
JH Rose 90, Southern Wayne 64
Girl’s Basketball Scores:
South Central 45, JH Rose 30
Midway 62, Spring Creek 10