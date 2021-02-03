Terquavion Smith drops 50 as Jags remain undefeated

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) – The Farmville Central basketball team stayed undefeated after a 86-78 win over Trinity Academy. Senior guard Terquavion Smith scored 50 in the victory.

Boy’s Basketball Scores:

Farmville Central 86, Trinity Academy 78

Washington 65, Ayden-Grifton 55

Kinston 82, Greene Central 46

Hertford County 70, Pasquotank County 39

Princeton 86, Union 28

JH Rose 90, Southern Wayne 64

Girl’s Basketball Scores:

South Central 45, JH Rose 30

Midway 62, Spring Creek 10

