GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Coliseum will be bustling with life this week.

The ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament tips off Wednesday, running through Sunday. This is the 22nd time that Greensboro has hosted the tournament, and the mascots are in full force, ready to show off for the fans!

If you’re going to be in the Elm Street area around lunchtime on Wednesday, you might even glimpse some of the colorful characters strolling around!

While Tournament Town is excited for tip-off, the Department of Transportation is releasing warnings about the potential increase of traffic in the area.

The Greensboro Coliseum is hosting the 2022 ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament from Wednesday, March 2nd to Sunday, March 6th and is expected to draw a large crowd to the area and surrounding roadways. Expect higher traffic volumes on I-40, I-85, I-73, US 29, Gate City Boulevard and other surrounding roadways. from the Department of Transportation

Fans, athletes and mascots can all agree that they’re happy to be back for a big tournament this year.