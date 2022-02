RALEIGH, N.C. -- Thursday, Governor Roy Cooper visited and toured Fundamentals Child Development Center in Goldsboro where he provided an update on the North Carolina Child Care Stabilization Grants and encouraged all eligible child care centers to apply for funding.

“High-quality early childhood education is critical to parents who need child care and to employers who need workers,” said Governor Cooper. “And even more important is helping children get the good, early start they need to succeed in school and beyond.”