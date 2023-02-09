GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Fans of college football teams in North Carolina will notice a few familiar faces playing in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday.

This year’s big game is a clash between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Sunday on Fox. Rihanna will headline the halftime show.

Here’s a look at players on this year’s Super Bowl rosters who graduated from North Carolina colleges. Players are listed by team, in alphabetical order.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

NOAH GRAY | TIGHT END | 83 | DUKE

Noah Gray (Kansas City Chiefs)

Gray is in his second NFL season. The Chiefs selected him in the fifth round (162nd overall) in the 2021 NFL Draft. Gray has started eight of the 17 games he’s appeared in this season, tallying 299 receiving yards and a touchdown on 28 receptions.

JOE THUNEY | OFFENSIVE LINEMAN | 62 | NC STATE

Joe Thuney (Kansas City Chiefs)

Thuney is a seventh-year NFL player who is wrapping up his second season with the Chiefs. He’s the first player in NFL history to start in the Super Bowl in each of his first three NFL seasons (He was a starter for the New England Patriots in Super Bowls Super Bowls LI, LII and LIII). He was drafted in the third round (78th overall) by the Patriots in the 2016 NFL Draft.

JOSHUA WILLIAMS | DEFENSIVE BACK | 23 | FAYETTEVILLE STATE

Joshua Williams (Kansas City Chiefs)

Williams is a rookie cornerback who entered the league as a fourth-round draft pick (135th overall) in the most recent NFL Draft. Williams has played in 17 games this season, including four starts. He has recorded 40 combined tackles, seven passes defended and one interception.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

LINVAL JOSEPH | DEFENSIVE TACKLE | 72 | EAST CAROLINA

Linval Joseph (Philadelphia Eagles)

Joseph, a 13-year NFL veteran, is looking to earn a second Super Bowl ring. Joseph has logged 20 combined tackles this season (six solo). He’s also been credited with half a sack, bringing his career total to 26.5 sacks. He was selected by the New York Giants in the second round (46th overall) of the 2010 NFL Draft.

ROBERT QUINN | DEFENSIVE END | 98 | NORTH CAROLINA

Robert Quinn (Philadelphia Eagles)

Quinn arrived in Philadelphia by way of a trade with the Chicago Bears in October. Quinn is in his 13th NFL season. He set Chicago’s all-time single-season sack record (18.5) in 2021. Between his time with Chicago and Philadelphia, Quinn has appeared in a total of 13 games this season, tallying 10 combined tackles and one sack.

MAC MCCAIN III | CORNERBACK (PRACTICE SQUAD) | 37 | NORTH CAROLINA A&T

Mac McCain III (Philadelphia Eagles)

McCain was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Denver Broncos in 2021. He is now in his second stint with the Eagles and is currently on the practice squad. He appeared in one game with the Eagles last season.