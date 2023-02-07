GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Linval Joseph is already one of 15 former East Carolina football players who’ve won a Super Bowl, and he’ll have a chance to earn a second ring this Sunday.

Joseph helped the 2011 New York Giants take home the Lombardi Trophy. The final game of the 34-year-old’s 13th NFL season is one of the biggest of his career, as the Eagles are set to face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, in Glendale, Arizona.

Joseph was a midseason addition for the Eagles. The team had an 8-1 record when they signed Joseph to a one-year deal in November 2022.

Joseph touted Philadelphia’s depth while speaking to reporters recently.

“Never had it — 13 years, never had this type of rotation, this type of power in a group,” Joseph said. “Everybody can make it look like they’re ones. That’s pretty good to have.”

Philadelphia has a wealth of experience on defense, with seasoned veterans like Joseph, Ndamukong Suh and Darius Slay on the roster. Those veterans are using their experience to help their younger teammates ahead of the big game.

“Just talking to them,” Joseph said. “Just take this day by day, step at a time, and understand this is a great opportunity. You don’t want to pass it up.”

Joseph has logged 20 combined tackles this season (six solo). He’s also been credited with half a sack, bringing his career total to 26.5 sacks.

Joseph played three seasons at ECU, from 2007-2009. He earned First-Team All-Conference USA honors as a junior before foregoing his remaining eligibility to declare for the NFL Draft.