Super Bowl LV: Our staff, guests pick winner for Bucs-Chiefs game

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — When it comes to the Super Bowl, many people have an opinion.

If you’re still trying to decide whether to go with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday, are you in luck. We’ve tabulated a number of sports and football experts to get their take on who will win Super Bowl LV and why.

Brian Bailey, WNCT Sports Director

Tampa Bay, 27-24

I believe the Bucs defense will prove to be the real MVP of this Super Bowl. Tom Brady will take advantage of this to win his 7th Super Bowl title.

Nolan Knight, WNCT sports reporter

Tampa Bay, 38-28

Tom Brady has a chance to do something special this year. The Bucs have a star-studded offense and a defense to support it. The Chiefs are not the same team as last year. They’ve been impressive, don’t get me wrong, but the close wins that should have been blowouts are red flags. Plus, Bruce Arians is a Hokie so you know I have to support.

Kelci O’Donnell, WNCT digital/sports reporter

Tampa Bay, 31-27

I think the Chiefs will open the game hot, but a late push by Tom Brady and the Bucs will lift them to a Super Bowl win. Hard to root against a SB veteran!

Ken Watlington, WNCT evening anchor

Tampa Bay, 28-24

How can you go against Tom Brady in his 10th Super Bowl as the Bucs play in their home stadium? Gotta go with the GOAT. He’s got the experience & he’s got weapons. And now Tampa will finally play a “home” game after winning 3 straight road games to get here. Give me the Bucs with a late TD for the win.

Ronnie Woodward, The Daily Reflector ECU sports beat writer

Tampa Bay, 32-30.

Kansas City being a small favorite suggests oddsmakers are begging the public to bet on the Bucs. They know the Chiefs are better and should win. But it’s Tom Brady and the Super Bowl. I’ll take the bait and root for another Brady Super Bowl moment.

Troy Dreyfus, owner, Pirate Radio

Tampa Bay, 34-31

It’s hard to go against Tom Brady. The guy knows how to win and still looks like he is in his prime. The rest of his team is damn good too. Plus, they are playing on their home field. Probably gonna be a close game either way, but I think Tampa Bay will end up as champions.

Ryan Gieselman, athletic director and football coach, Kinston High School

Kansas City, 38-26

Hard to go against the GOAT Brady, but I will say the Chiefs, 38-26. Defense and the number of offensive playmakers for the Chiefs is the difference, but don’t get me wrong the Bucs are no slouch on either side of the ball. Should be a good one though.

Trent McGee, sports analyst, 103.7 WTIB & 94.3 The Game

Kansas City, 33-27

Tampa Bay’s young secondary is exploitable and that doesn’t bode well against one of the most multifaceted offenses in NFL history. The playmaking ability of Patrick Mahomes and a big play defensively from Tyrann Mathieu will have the Chiefs repeating as Super Bowl champions.

Jeff Carrow, head varsity football coach, Southside High School

Kansas City, 31-23

Too much speed on KC for TB defense. Looking for a big 2Q or 3Q from KC, late push by Brady but not enough. WR drop too many balls for Brady.

Matt Beaman, athletic director/football coach, Parrott Academy

Kansas City, 28-25

The Chiefs are just too talented and have to many athletes. I believe it will come down to the wire due to the Chiefs being without their starting LT and RT but Mahomes will find a way and put together a game winning drive in the 4th quarter. Mahomes will win the MVP award.

Nathan Summers, sports editor at The Daily Reflector

Tampa Bay, 38-31

This is easily one of the toughest Super Bowls to pick that I can remember. In short, it’s tough to bet against Tom Brady in any game, most certainly a Super Bowl (even though I am a lifelong Eagles fan). While both teams have struggled defensively at times this season, Tampa Bay’s defensive front has steadily improved all season and could be the biggest factor. If it stifles the Chiefs’ run game and is able to make Patrick Mahomes uncomfortable, that will be the edge. However, if the Bucs can’t erase the over-the-middle throws to Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce, it might not matter.

Patrick Johnson, host of The Patrick Johnson Show on 94.3 The Game

Kansas City, 35-23

The Chiefs are so much more explosive compared to anyone Tampa has seen in the NFC. Tom Brady doesn’t get as much help as Patrick Mahomes does from his offense. But, Brady is a master at controlling the pace of a game in recent years. Also, pay attention to the offensive line replacements for KC early against the Bucs’ front. This depends on what version of Tampa Bay’s secondary shows up on Sunday.