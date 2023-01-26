GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — Is the Super Bowl a national holiday? Should it be moved to a different day? A new report has been released showing the habits of Americans during the Super Bowl.

According to Oddspedia.com, most Americans are planning to watch, even if their team isn’t playing, and 22% are planning to attend a party. The big game is only a few weeks away. According to the report, 47% of Americans want the game to be moved to a Saturday while 53% are fine with it landing on Sunday.

Rhianna is headlining the halftime show and while 34% are glad that she is performing, 7% are not and the other 59% are indifferent.

One in 10 Super Bowl viewers are only interested in the commercials and the average person will spend around $69 on the event.

