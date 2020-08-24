‘The Mike Houston Show’ debuts on September 6th on WNCT-TV

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE (WNCT) – “The Mike Houston Show”, a weekly look inside East Carolina Pirate football, debuts on September 6th at 11:30am on WNCT-TV.

The show features the head coach of the Pirates, Mike Houston and the Pirate football Team. 9 on your side Sports Director Brian Bailey hosts the half-hour show each week.

“I’m looking forward to the show,” said Coach Houston. “Especially in these times the show will give Pirate fans an inside look at what we are doing with our program.”

Veteran television sports reporter Brian Meador, an ECU graduate, produces the show each week in conjunction with IMG-Leerfield.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV