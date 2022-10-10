If you’re looking to take your soccer skills to the next level, training with a smaller ball will help you develop better ball control.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — You know what sports you love, but what’s the most popular sport worldwide?

When it comes to the rest of the world, 46 countries in a recent survey from JustWatch.com say the most popular sport is soccer, football to them. Soccer rules in Europe with only two hockey exceptions in Finland and Czech Republic.

JustWatch photo

The same applies to Latin America, where only Venezuela prefers baseball. Asia, on the other hand, is quite a mix of different sports, with basketball in China, cricket in India and badminton in Indonesia.

The U.S. sticks to American football while in Canada, the largest viewership belongs to ice hockey fans.

You can catch these sports games or anything else you’d like to stream on JustWatch.com.