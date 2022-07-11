CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCT) — Thirteen Pitt Community College student-athletes have been recognized by the NJCAA for their commitment to classroom success during the 2021-22 academic year.

The NJCAA released its 2021-22 All-Academic teams Monday to honor 9,912 male and female student-athletes from across the nation for achieving GPAs above 3.60. The criteria for the three All-Academic teams were as follows:

NJCAA All-Academic First Team — 4.00 GPA

NJCAA All-Academic Second Team — 3.80-3.99 GPA

NJCAA All-Academic Third Team — 3.60-3.79 GPA

Thirteen PCC student-athletes earned NJCAA All-Academic honors for classroom achievement during the 2021-22 academic year, including four who made First Team with 4.0 GPAs. (Cara Pittman Photography, Pitt Community College graphic)

Four Bulldogs earned First Team honors: freshmen Abbi Carpenter (softball), Caleb May (baseball) and Martin Zelenka (baseball) and sophomore Josh McCarter (baseball). Carpenter, a Human Resource Management student, and Zelenka, a University Transfer major, earned Student-Athlete Awards from PCC earlier this year in recognition of academic achievement, good sportsmanship, and the positive impact they’ve made on their teams and community.

Earning NJCAA Second Team honors from Pitt were softball freshmen Lindsay Curlings and Shawna Williams and baseball freshmen Ryker Galaska and Will Walker. The Bulldogs were represented on the Third Team by freshman softball players Summer Campbell and Macy Moret and baseball sophomores Doug Bell, Dorian Clark and Shea Ward.

A total of 2,852 student-athletes garnered NJCAA All-Academic First Team honors, and 3,322 student-athletes were named to the organization’s Second Team. The Third Team was comprised of 4,221 student-athletes.

A complete list of 2021-22 student-athlete award winners is available at njcaa.org.