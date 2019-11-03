Live Now
Three Local Teams Advance to State Volleyball Region Finals

9OYS Sports

Greenville, NC – Three area teams will advance to the NCHSAA state volleyball tournament.

D.H. Conley (2) defeated Southern Alamance (11) 3-0 (25-17, 25-23, 25-6) and will advance to the 3A Region final to play Chapel Hill Tuesday.

Ayden Grifton (3) defeated Carrboro (2) 3-2 (25-22, 13-25, 19-25, 25-23, 15-10) and will advance to the 2A Region final to play Wheatmore Tuesday.

Pamlico County (4) defeated Perquimans (1) 3-0 (25-21, 26-24, 25-22) and will advance to the 1A Region final to play Falls Lake Academy.

