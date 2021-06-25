Three-run sixth inning allows Re/Max to repeat as Greenville Little League City Champions

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A dramatic sixth inning allowed Re/Max to repeat as Greenville Little League City Champions on Friday.

Re/Max scored three times in the sixth and held on for a 5-2 win over Host Lions Club in the deciding game of the championship series, played at Elm Street Park. Re/Max won Wednesday’s game, 7-5, and Host Lions Club won Thursday’s contest, 6-0, setting up the series finale.

This was the third City Championship in four seasons for Re/Max.

(Samantha Schweihs, WNCT photo)

(Samantha Schweihs, WNCT photo)

Both teams scored in the first inning before Re/Max scored in the top of the third to take a 2-1 lead. Host Lions Club tied it when Jack Hager hit a sacrifice fly that scored Ryan Edwards.

In the sixth, Kaleb Pitt had a sacrifice fly that scored a run, giving Re/Max a 3-2 lead. Mattox O’Sullivan’s hit scored Michael O’Sullivan, to make it 4-2.

Landon Scott and Kaleb Pitt helped pitch Re/Max to the win. Scott went 4.1 innings, giving up two earned runs on three hits with eight strikeouts and five walks. Pitt, who got the win, had a strikeout and walk with no hits allowed over the final 1.2 innings.

Scott also had two hits, one a double, and scored a run. Laith Abulatifa drove in two runs. Carson Logan had two hits and a run scored for Re/Max.

Aiden Parker started for Host Lions Club and had five strikeouts with two earned runs on five hits in five innings. He also had one of his team’s hits. Lance Chandler drove in Host Lions Club’s other run.