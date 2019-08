Kinston, N.C. - The Down East Wood Ducks raced past the Frederick Keys, 6-3, Thursday to earn a split in their four game series, and wrap up the home slate in the regular season.

With the victory, the Wood Ducks (36-28, 86-48) become the all-time winningest Advanced-A affiliate in Rangers history, eclipsing the win mark set by the Port Charlotte Rangers in 1990.